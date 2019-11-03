There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history.
Show announcements have begun trickling in for the 2019 season and we will add to this list as more are announced.
- January 4 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Zoe Berman and J. Calvin
- January 18 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Venture Still and J.J. Beavauis
- February 1 - Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks ft. Atmosphere, De La Soul, Living Legends, Watsky
- February 2 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Float Like a Buffalo and Many Mountains
- February 16 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Collierad and Joel Ansett
- March 9 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Dream Feed and TMule
- March 31 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Sugar Ridge and Many Mountains
- April 13 - Flatbush Zombies and Joey BadA$$ with The Underachievers, Kirk Knight, NYCK Caution
- April 18 - Snoop Dogg with Ice Cube, Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound
- April 19 - 311 and Method Man & Redman with The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal, Project 432
- April 20 - Stick Figure with Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra
- April 26 - Pardon My French featuring DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa and Mercer
- April 27 - Lotus with Ghostland Observatory, Jade Cicada and Magic Beans
- April 30 - The 1975 with Pale Waves and No Rome
- May 1 - Interpol with Car Seat Headrest, Japanese Breakfast, Sunflower Bean
- May 2 - Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Kitchen Dwellers
- May 3 - Shpongle with Tipper, Desert Dwellers, Leo P (from Too Many Zooz)
- May 4 - Shpongle with Clozee, Desert Dwellers, Leo P (from Too Many Zooz)
- May 5 - Nghtmre & Slander with Bro Safari, Svdden Death, AFK, Tisoki, Wavedash
- May 7 - 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince with the Colorado Symphony
- May 8 - The Music of ABBA
- May 9 - Vulfpeck with Khruangbin and Cory Henry
- May 11 - Papadosio and The Polish Ambassador featuring Wildlight and Random Rab & The Penumbra Live Band
- May 12 - Luke Combs with Lanco and Jameson Rodgers
- May 13 - I Prevail with Animals as Leaders, Issues and Justin Stone
- May 14 - Lord Huron with Lucius
- May 15 - Walk Off The Earth with Matt and Kim and Gabriela Bee
- May 18 - Global Dub Festival feat. Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Said the Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monky, Kai Wachi, Kompany B2B Tynan, Yaks B2B Somnium Sound
- May 19 - Trevor Noah
- May 20 - Florence + the Machine with Christine and the Queens
- May 21 - Florence + the Machine with Christine and the Queens
- May 23 - Iration, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro, Toots & The Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji and Nattali Rize
- May 24 - The Devil Makes Three with Lucero and Colter Wall
- May 25 - The Disco Biscuits with Pnuma
- May 26 - Celtic Woman
- May 27 - Disclosure (DJ set) with Four Tet, Leon Vynehall B2B Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld
- May 29 - Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band with the Infamous Stringdusters
- May 30 - Béla Fleck: Friends & Family featuring the Colorado Symphony
- May 31 - Chromeo and Thievery Corporation with Big Freedia, Adeline and Peanut Butter Wolf
- June 1 - Moe. with Mike Gordon and White Denim
- June 2 - Parade of Bass featuring Dillon Francis with Diesel, Eptic, Blunts & Blondes, Spock B2B Ubur
- June 5 - Billie Eilish with Denzel Curry
- June 6 - Brit Floyd
- June 7 - Michael Franti & Spearhead with Snarky Puppy and Victoria Canal
- June 8 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Toad the Wet Sprocket & Colin Hay
- June 9 - Dispatch with The Record Company
- June 10 - Sublime with Rome with special guests Soja and Common Kings
- June 11 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Caamp
- June 12 - Young the Giant with Fitz and the Tantrums and Coin
- June 13 - San Holo with Shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black and Duskus B2B Eastghost
- June 14 - Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
- June 15 - Rage on the Rocks 2019: Lettuce with TAUK and The Soul Rebels
- June 16 - Nahko and Medicine for the People, Trevor Hall with Ayla Nereo
- June 18 - Turnpike Troubadours with Pat Green, American Aquarium and Parker McCollum
- June 19 - Zedd with Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips and Dwilly
- June 20 - John Fogerty
- June 21 - Umphrey’s McGee with Spafford
- June 22 - Umphrey’s McGee with Turkuaz
- June 23 - Umphrey’s McGee: A Led Zeppelin set featuring Jason Bonham
- June 24 - Stevie Wonder: A Seriesfest Benefit celebrating TV and Music
- June 25 - Death Cab for Cutie with Mitski
- June 26 - Kacey Musgraves
- July 2 - Deadrocks VI with Zeds Dead
- July 3 - Deadrocks VI with Zeds Dead
- July 4 - Blues Traveler with Leftover Salmon and Jackie Greene
- July 5 - The Avett Brothers with Erika Wennerstrom
- July 6 - The Avett Brothers with Nicole Atkins
- July 7 - The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Drive
- July 8 - MercyMe
- July 9 - Dirty Heads, The Interrupters, Dreamers, Bikini Trill
- July 10 - Face Vocal Band, opener TBA
- July 11 - Louis The Child with Gryffin, Chelsea Cutler, EVAN GIIA
- July 12 - The Motet and Galactic with Moon Hooch
- July 13 - Cody Jinks, Mark Chestnut
- July 14 - Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter with the Colorado Symphony
- July 15 - Lyle Lovett and His Large Band with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
- July 16 - Norah Jones with Mavis Staples
- July 17 - The Head & the Heart with Hippo Campus
- July 18 - The Head & the Heart with Hippo Campus
- July 19 - The String Cheese Incident with The Greyboy Allstars
- July 20 - The String Cheese Incident with Keller Williams
- July 21 - The String Cheese Incident with The Del McCoury Band
- July 22 - Diana Ross
- July 24 - Trampled by Turtles with Deer Tick and The Dead South
- July 25 - Tenacious D with the Colorado Symphony and Wynchester
- July 26 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope
- July 27 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope
- July 28 - John Prine with the Colorado Symphony and I'm With Her
- July 29 - Chris Tomlin
- July 30 - Chris Tomlin
- July 31 - Peter Frampton
- August 1 - Weird Al Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony
- August 2 - My Morning Jacket with Warpaint
- August 3 - My Morning Jacket with Amo Amo
- August 4 - Gregory Alan Isakov with Mountain Man
- August 6 - Flume with Jpegmafia and Slowthai
- August 8 - O.A.R. with American Authors and Rozzi
- August 9 - Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart
- August 10 - Alison Wonderland with Ekali, Medasin, Wuki
- August 11 - Joe Bonamassa
- August 12 - Joe Bonamassa
- August 13 - Judah & The Lion
- August 14 - Lionel Richie
- August 15 - Shakey Graves with Dr. Dog and Caroline Rose
- August 16 - John Butler Trio and Yonder Mountain String Band
- August 17 - Slightly Stoopid, Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie
- August 20 - The Piano Guys
- August 21 - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger
- August 22 - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger
- August 24 - Reggae On The Rocks with Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Buddz, Morgan Heritage, The Meditations and Judge Roughneck
- August 26 - OneRepublic with the Colorado Symphony
- August 28 - Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony
- August 29 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- September 1 - KIDZ BOP World Tour
- September 2 - Amos Lee with Patty Griffin
- September 4 - Gary Clark Jr.
- September 5 - The Wood Brothers with Fruition, Steep Canyon Rangers
- September 6 - STS9
- September 7 - STS9
- September 8 - Dark Star Orchestra with Electric Hot Tuna
- September 10 - An Evening With Mark Pkopfler and Band
- September 11 - Old Dominion
- September 12 - Alison Wonderland with Ekali, Medasin, Wuki
- September 13 - Greensky Bluegrass with Lil Smokies
- September 14 - Greensky Bluegrass with Rayland Baxter
- September 15 - Greensky Bluegrass with Billy Strings
- September 17 - Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with David Crosby & Friends
- September 19 - Big Wild & Whethan, Goldfish, Robotaki
- September 21 - The Revivalists with Anderson East
- September 22 - Rezz
- September 25 - Tash Sultana with Kaiit
- September 27 - Big Gigantic with Two Friends, The Funk Hunters, Biocratic
- September 28 - Big Gigantic with Kasbo, Flamingosis, ilo ilo
- September 29 - Lauren Daigle
- October 2 - Rüfüs Du Sol with Bob Moses
- October 3 - Rüfüs Du Sol with Bob Moses
- October 5 - Jeep on the Rocks: AJR with Cold War Kids
- October 6 - Mac DeMarco
- October 8 - Vampire Weekend with Soccer Mommy
- October 10 - Illenium
- October 11 - Illenium
- October 12 - Illenium
- October 17 - Wardruna with Mari Boine
- November 1 - Deadmau5
