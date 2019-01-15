PHOENIX — This case has shocked the nation. The focus is now on determining who raped and impregnated a 29-year-old woman in a vegetative state at a Phoenix healthcare facility.

The court has now ordered all male employees of Hacienda Healthcare to submit to a DNA test to determine if they are the father of the child.

How does the DNA test work?

Identifying who impregnated the woman inside Hacienda Healthcare is now the focus of the Phoenix Police Department’s investigation.

The test is a complex process that involves extracting DNA from the suspects and then comparing the genetic markers from the baby and mother.

The genetic code is almost never wrong.

Dr. Sree Kanthaswamy, associate professor of forensic science and genetics at ASU, showed 12 News how the process works.

“It’s a fairly straight forward paternity case, assuming you have all the males suspects— the one who may have contributed the biological material. It’s biologically impossible to get it wrong” Kanthaswamy said.

That process starts with taking a swab or blood draw from the men and those samples are transferred to a DNA extractor. That DNA extraction is then quantified in what's called a "PCR Thermo Cycler" that can identify specific DNA markers from the father.

The DNA is put into tubes and run through this genetic analyzer— what comes out is a genetic blueprint that will lead authorities to the perpetrator.

"It’s not whether you got it right or wrong, it’s whether you’ve excluded everyone else and likely have the right match and the likelihood that it’s correct. So it’s usually 99.9 percent correct and above," Kanthaswamy said.

Kanthaswamy says if that person who committed the act is still employed at Hacienda Healthcare and his DNA has been collected, it will be a short time before an arrest is made.

“Yeah, that’s pretty much it. Barring the father has an identical twin that has the same alleles but normally you don’t come across that," Kanthaswamy said.

Kanthaswamy says the only thing that will prevent us from knowing the person responsible is if that person is not an employee at Hacienda.

