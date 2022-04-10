Mysterious giant skull part of Halloween Spook-Track-Ula in Scottsdale

A truck carrying loaded with giant skull got a lot of strange looks Monday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — There was something frightening traveling on Scottsdale roads Monday and we’re not talking ‘Snowbirds.’

It was a giant skull riding in the back of a truck.

Darryl Grimes was the one driving the skull around town.

“Definitely a head turner. A lot of people almost stopping in traffic to see what we have in the back of the truck,” Grimes said. He's a special events coordinator with the City of Scottsdale.

The skull is part of the Halloween Spook-Track-Ula at the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale.

“It takes about a month-long to set up everything. There’s a lot of lighting effects and fog that goes into the event and there’s a lot of planning that goes on throughout the year,” Grimes said.

Visitors will ride the rails through the exhibit with ghouls, witches and plenty of clowns. Make no bones about it, this Halloween ride is filled with plenty of spooky fun around every corner. It’s meant to be enjoyed by the whole family.

“We don’t have anyone jumping out at you or scaring anybody or anything of that nature. Everything is static displays. Lot of smoke and mirrors,” Grimes said.

The Halloween Spook-Track-Ula opens Friday and runs through Oct. 31.

