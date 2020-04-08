Quite 'emu-sing': Scottsdale police find emu on the loose

The emu was walking in the area of Legend Trail Parkway and Roadrunner Drive when the officers came upon it.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous incident involving a different emu.

The Scottsdale Police Department captured an emu that was running loose in north Scottsdale on Tuesday.

The emu was walking in the area of Legend Trail Parkway and Roadrunner Drive when the officers with the Foothills District came upon it.

We would say that this is a once-in-a-lifetime sight -- but it really is not.

In May, an emu was taken into custody after walking in the dry brush near southbound Loop 303 at Happy Valley Parkway.

The bird was detained and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office made contact with the owner.

Last August, an elusive emu flew the coop in Maricopa and sent a trooper on a wild chase.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was able to wrangle the fugitive and get it safely home.

And last May, the Phoenix Police Department found an emu that had escaped from its owner's home in the area of 65th Street and Cactus Road.