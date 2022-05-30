x
15,000 pounds of hot dog filler 'catapults' onto roadway following crash

Police say the driver lost control of the semi-truck and after the truck overturned, the filling spilled out.
Credit: Rostraver Central Fire Department

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This truck driver probably didn't relish this situation — an overturned semi-truck spilled 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto the roadway in Pennsylvania, according to authorities. 

According to a police report, the Freightliner was speeding down Interstate 70 in Rostraver when the driver began to lose control. 

The truck then left the roadway and drove into the soft shoulder. As this happened, the cab of the truck was impaled by several trees, which helped stop the truck. 

Police say that because of the "violent stopping motion" of the cab, the meat product inside the cab dislodged and spilled on the road. In all, about 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler catapulted onto the road. 

Both people inside the truck had minor injuries and refused medical treatment, police said.

Police say after further investigation into the crash officers found multiple brakes on the truck were "completely inoperable," which resulted in the truck being unable to stop. 

The driver faces "numerous" citations, according to police. 

