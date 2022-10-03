There's a giant skull being driven around Scottsdale and we'd like to know why

A construction worker saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A construction worker on Monday spotted a giant skull in the back of a truck driving around Scottsdale.

Marco Canzano said while he was working one of his jobs, he saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.

So where's the massive skull heading?

No really, do you know?

If you do, email djohnson@12news.com because we have some questions for the large head and the person driving it around.

