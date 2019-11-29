A storm system that came into the state late Thursday night continues to drop precipitation across Arizona.

Interstate 40 is closed from Winslow to its junction with U.S. 93 near Kingman. Northbound Interstate 17 is closed from State Route 179 north. Arizona Department of Transportation crews are working to keep up with snowfall that begin in the early morning and has continued to fall at an astonishing rate.

Road closures throughout the state include:

I-17 northbound, closed from SR179 Junction to Flagstaff.

I-40, closed from US 93 to Winslow

SR 87, closed from Payson to Winslow

SR 89, closed from Drake to Ash Fork

SR 89A, closed from Sedona to the I-17 Junction

SR260, closed from Camp Verde to SR 87 and from Star Valley to Heber

SR 66, closed from Kingman to 20 miles west of Seligman

US 60, closed from Show Low to Globe

The National Weather Service office in Bellemont saw between 3.5"-4" fall in a single hour earlier this morning.

Tusayan near the Grand Canyon saw at least 14 inches on the ground from the slow-moving storm.

Marty Harris

But if you didn't have to go out, the snow made for pastoral landscapes. Like this one:

Kerri Boothe-Miller

