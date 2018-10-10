MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — A search and rescue operation resumed for hiker David Yaghmourian, last seen Monday on Mount Hood. Crews were finally able to launch a helicopter Wednesday morning after weather conditions improved, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

"We just hope we have a breakthrough today with the clearing of the weather, hopefully a more concentrated effort," said his father, Gerry Yaghmourian. "Hope he’ll make some decisions that will help his cause."

David Yaghmourian, of Phoenix, Arizona, was hiking the Timberline Trail with a friend when he became tired and stopped to rest about a mile away from the Timberline Lodge.

"We were so close, about a half-hour from the lodge, with clear visibility," said his hiking partner Hayden Kirschbaum. "So we talked and he said, 'Yeah I’ll take some extra breaks. Sounds good. I'll meet you at the lodge.'"

But Yaghmourian never arrived as planned.

"I went back up the trail, to the point I last saw him," said Kirschbaum. "Didn't see him on the trail at that point and figured maybe he got past me and got to the lodge where he's waiting for me."

He was last seen at the eastern junction of the Timberline Trail at the Pacific Crest Trail, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Yaghmourian is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, black Columbia jacket and tan pants. He had a large black backpack with red trim and what appeared to be a yellow towel on top.

The sheriff's office initially reported that he suffered a leg injury, but KGW's Mike Benner reported from the command post that Yaghmourian was not injured.

He has the ability to filter water, and has camping equipment with him, deputies said.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching for Yaghmourian since Monday night.

Our team has been on Mt. Hood since last night looking for missing hiker. pic.twitter.com/znSudq8sMs — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) October 9, 2018

"Right now it's still so young I can't say if it's strange or not, several days in I'll say there's got to be something we're missing here," said sheriff's office Sgt. Sean Collison on Monday night. "Right now we're just hoping we find that one clue that leads us to where he might be."

Portland Mountain Rescue's Erik Broms was confident the change in the weather Wednesday would help lead crews to Yaghmourian.

"I’m feeling very optimistic the person we are looking for is in a tent, in a sleeping bag, and in good shape," Broms said.

Anyone who sees Yaghmourian is asked to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.

