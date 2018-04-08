PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Patriot Prayers supporters and counter-protesters have converged outside Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

The dueling protests have garnered national attention after previous showdowns between the two groups have ended in violence.

Dueling protests turn into violent riot in downtown Portland

While security measures were put in place around Waterfront Park, the two groups have stayed on the sidewalks outside the park, being separated by Portland police and Southwest Naito Parkway.

Police said officers have observed people armed with weapons. They are requesting counter-protesters on the west side of Naito immediately leave by traveling west.

Police set up barricades and multiple security checkpoints around Waterfront Park. The security measures come after Patriot Prayer founder and U.S. Senate candidate Joey Gibson encouraged supporters to come to the rally armed.

Police said people are not allowed to bring weapons into city parks, or have concealed handguns in Portland without valid Oregon licenses. Police will not allow anyone with a rifle, shotgun, or other long-gun style firearms into the park. Police have confiscated other items that could be used as weapons.

