Walmart stores across the country will be adjusting their hours of operations in order to restock and sanitize stores, according to a press release.

Starting Sunday, March 15 Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. Stores who are open for reduced hours (for example 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) will keep the current hours of operation.

Employees will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled. The supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move and deliver products to stores on their regular schedules as well.

Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S. released the following statement:

"I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers. I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need. "