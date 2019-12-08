Dallas police want to identify a young woman seen on video putting her small dog in a clothing dryer and turning it on.

The video sparked outrage online after the incident was streamed on Instagram Live.

The woman records herself picking up her small dog, putting it in the dryer, closing the door, turning on the dryer and then opening the door. She is heard laughing throughout the video.

The dog appeared to be OK but ran away from the young woman and cowered under a table.

Several people commented online that the woman is from Dallas.

Dallas police officials confirmed Monday that they are investigating, along with Dallas Animal Services.

Investigators are working to find the woman seen in the video.

If anyone has information or knows the woman, contact Det. Hannah Tamez at 214-329-8944.

Animal coverage on WFAA:







