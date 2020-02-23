NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a paraded float near North Galvez and Canal Street Saturday evening, officials said.

Officials asked the public to stay away from the area as they handle the situation.

The victim was struck by float 14, the Captain S.S. Eddie. The Times-Picayune Tweeted that was the same float that killed a rider in 2008.

The parade is being cancelled after float 13. All of the units after that float will not finish parading, according to the city.

"We were just out here trying to enjoy the parade and someone was hit by a float - again," said a weary parade goer. "It makes you not want to go to the parades. All of this, over some beads."

Though there was no immediate word of how exactly the victim was killed, a tarp placed between two sections of a tandem float seemed eerily reminiscent of the tragedy at the Krewe of Nyx parade earlier this week.

The float image was captured by a photographer for the Times-Picayne | The New Orleans Advocate.

"Everyone was being super cautious after what happened the other night," said Brittany Anbo, a parade goer in from Mississippi. "And then the same thing happens again."

The fatal accident involving a float comes just a couple of days after a woman was run over and killed by the second half of a tandem float in the Krewe of Nyx parade Wednesday night.

That victim was struck by float 21. The first 20 floats in that parade finished parading, but the final 23 floats were cancelled.

