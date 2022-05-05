Yes, unused and plugged-in devices can become 'energy vampires' that run up your electric bill

Plugged-in devices often use a steady stream of energy even when they're not in use, which can cost the average family at least $200 each year in energy costs.

PHOENIX — Unless you really look, you may not appreciate exactly how many things you have plugged in.

Our kitchen counters can be littered with appliances that remain plugged into outlets all day long.

But are they actually using energy and costing you money?

THE QUESTION:

Even if your appliances are not being used, are they still using energy and costing you money?

THE SOURCES:

Kathleen Mascareñas with Salt River Project

The U.S. Department of Energy

THE ANSWER:

True.

If a device is plugged into an outlet using energy, it is likely costing you money.

WHAT WE FOUND.

They are known as "energy vampires." They are the devices plugged in, not being used, sucking away your energy and cash.

“Energy vampires are a very real thing, and they definitely suck money out of your bank account,” Mascareñas said. “If it’s plugged in, it’s drawing a charge and it’s costing you money.”

According to SRP and the U.S. Department of Energy, appliances that are plugged in, ready to be turned on at a moment's notice, use a steady stream of energy even when they are not being actively used.

“What the Department of Energy says is that in average homes across the US if you manage your energy vampires by unplugging or using a power strip, you can save yourself around 200 dollars a year," Mascareñas said.

SRP recommends unplugging devices if you can. Or use a power switch that you can turn on and off. The key is whether or not the energy is constantly flowing through an outlet.

