Yes, gas stations limit how much gas you can buy per transaction, but it depends on the station and card

PHOENIX — With gas prices soaring upwards of $5 a gallon, your gas pump may have stopped even if it hasn’t filled up your tank.
We are verifying why that may be the case.
THE QUESTION:
Do gas stations limit how much gas you can buy per transaction?
THE SOURCES:
Bloomberg
Kelly Blue Book
THE ANSWERS:
Yes, although that limit can depend on the gas station and the type of credit or debit card you use.
WHAT WE FOUND:
Gas purchases are different from almost any other type of transaction. Normally, when something is bought we know the final price. However, that is not the case when buying gas.
Because of that uncertainty, credit and debit card companies often set limits on how much they will guarantee to pay gas stations.
Debit cards will often put a hold on your account for the full "limit" when you buy gas.
This week, Visa and Mastercard raised the limits for both credit and debit cards to $175, according to Kelly Blue Book.
Gas stations do have the final say on where they put the limit per transaction, but most follow the credit card companies' lead.
