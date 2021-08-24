VERIFY: Is Pfizer’s CEO vaccinated?

PHOENIX — A post retweeted thousands of times claimed the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, canceled a trip to Israel because he was not vaccinated.
However, the claim is misleading and missing context.
First, the post links to an article in The Jerusalem Post that was published back in March. Back then, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla did cancel a planned trip to Israel because he was not fully vaccinated.
The answer
Bourla said he did not want to cut the line of those getting vaccinated.
During an interview with CNBC on December 14, 2020, Bourla said he would wait to get the shot because "the only sensitivity here is I don’t want to be an example of cutting the line."
The Jerusalem Post article also reiterated that Bourla was getting vaccinated, but waiting his turn.
The article said, in part: "Bourla said in December that he has not yet received the vaccine yet because he does not want to "cut in line," and would wait until his age group is next in line for getting vaccinated. As such, he has received the first dose, but not the second one yet."
Three days later on March 10, Albert Bourla's Twitter feed tweeted out a photo of him getting the second shot.
We can VERIFY that Pfizer's own CEO is vaccinated and has been for months.
