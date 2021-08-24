VERIFY: Is Pfizer’s CEO vaccinated?

A viral post making the rounds on social media claim the top boss at Pfizer canceled a trip because he wasn’t vaccinated.

PHOENIX — A post retweeted thousands of times claimed the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, canceled a trip to Israel because he was not vaccinated.

The general claim has been repeated in multiple Twitter and Instagram posts.

However, the claim is misleading and missing context.

First, the post links to an article in The Jerusalem Post that was published back in March. Back then, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla did cancel a planned trip to Israel because he was not fully vaccinated.

The answer

Bourla said he did not want to cut the line of those getting vaccinated.

During an interview with CNBC on December 14, 2020, Bourla said he would wait to get the shot because "the only sensitivity here is I don’t want to be an example of cutting the line."

The Jerusalem Post article also reiterated that Bourla was getting vaccinated, but waiting his turn.

The article said, in part: "Bourla said in December that he has not yet received the vaccine yet because he does not want to "cut in line," and would wait until his age group is next in line for getting vaccinated. As such, he has received the first dose, but not the second one yet."

Three days later on March 10, Albert Bourla's Twitter feed tweeted out a photo of him getting the second shot.

Excited to receive my 2nd dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine. There's nothing I want more than for my loved ones and people around the world to have the same opportunity. Although the journey is far from over, we are working tirelessly to beat the virus. pic.twitter.com/ES05WPBLJA — AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) March 10, 2021

We can VERIFY that Pfizer's own CEO is vaccinated and has been for months.

