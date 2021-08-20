VERIFY: Is COVID-19 now worse than the Spanish Flu of 1918?

Historical CDC data shows the 1918 influenza pandemic - also known as the Spanish Flu - lasted for two years and came in three waves.

PHOENIX — Viewer Mike Kiser sent us this question:

Is COVID-19 now worse than the Spanish Flu of 1918?

So let's verify.

Our sources are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Historical CDC data shows the 1918 influenza pandemic - also known as the Spanish Flu - lasted for two years and came in three waves.

The CDC estimates around 500,000,000 people, or one-third of the world's population, became infected with the virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50,000,000 around the world and close to 675,000 here in the U.S.

By comparison, the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center reports more than 208,000,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide. And close to 40,000,000 here in the U.S.

It also lists more than 4.3 million COVID-related deaths across the globe, with roughly 623,000 here in the U.S.

So we can say as of today, no, COVID-19 is not worse than the Spanish Flu of 1918.

