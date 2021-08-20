VERIFY: Is asking for your vaccination card illegal or a HIPPA violation?

We verify the claim many people are wondering about the COVID-19 vaccine.

PHOENIX — With the amount of disinformation surrounding theCOVID-19 vaccine, it can be hard to tell what is true and what is not.

It’s even more difficult when that involves vaccines and businesses.

So... Is asking for your vaccination card illegal or a HIPPA violation?

Let's verify.

Our sources are the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, better known as HIPPA, and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's office.

Claims that HIPPA federal privacy law protects you from being asked about your vaccination status are false. HIPPA law prevents healthcare professionals from sharing private health information without a patient's permission.

It does not apply to private businesses.

In April of this year, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order banning vaccine passports and preventing state and local governments from requiring people to provide their vaccination status to receive service or enter an area.

But that same order states private businesses are not prohibited from requiring vaccination documentation in order to provide services or allow entry.

Additionally, health care institutions may require COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of a patient, resident, employee or visitor. As permitted under state law, schools, child care centers and universities may also collect vaccination documentation.

So we can say when it comes to a private business, it is not illegal to ask for your vaccination card, nor is it a HIPPA violation.

12 News on YouTube