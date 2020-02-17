While intermittent fasting is a popular diet not only among celebrities but among the public in general, we verify if this diet helps you lose weight.

What is intermittent fasting?

The Intermittent fasting diet is when you eat for an eight-hour period and you fast for a 16-hour period.

There’s also an alternate day fasting, you eat 500 calories one day and the next you eat whatever you want.

Is there a link between intermittent fasting and weight loss?

Dr. Krista Varady from the University of Illinois said there is a link between intermittent fasting and weight loss.

A study that Varady co-authored a publication on the Journal of American Medicine. The study showed that alternate-day fasting over a year, participants lost 6% of their weight.

Another study on eating for an 8-hour period and fasting for 16 hours, also co-authored by Varady, showed participants lost 3% body weight over three months.

Does intermittent fasting help burn more calories?

“Intermittent fasting does not help you burn more calories,” said Varady.

According to Varady, this diet doesn’t increase metabolism. She said the reason people lose weight is that they eat less.

We verify that people can lose weight by doing an intermittent fast diet, but it is because they’re eating less food.

