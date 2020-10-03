HOUSTON — A viewer forwarded the KHOU Verify Team a post going around social media.

It says Japanese doctors recommend taking a few sips of water every 15 minutes to protect against COVID-19.

The post claims liquids will wash the virus into your stomach, and “stomach acid will kill the virus.”

If you see this message, please do not share it.

The Houston Health Department and local doctors said it is false.

Dr. Susan Wootton, an infectious disease expert at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, said there is no data to support this claim.

“Staying well-hydrated and getting enough rest is important when recovering from any viral infection,” Wootton said.

The CDC said you can prevent the spread of this coronavirus by avoiding exposure.

You should wash your hands with soap and water, and try not to touch your face.

