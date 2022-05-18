Anyone in Arizona can text 911 instead of call. But not everyone should.

The technology meant to help people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability was made possible due to a historic lawsuit filed by the ACDL.

ARIZONA, USA — A North Phoenix Reddit user recently created a post sharing some potentially life-saving information.

In the wake of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, the user found out that people in the Phoenix Metro area and Maricopa County had the option of texting 911 instead of calling, according to a City of Phoenix webpage.

We reached out to the experts at the Arizona Department of Administration's (ADOA) 911 Program to VERIFY the claim.

The question:

Can only people in Phoenix and Maricopa County use the Text-to-911 program in Arizona?

Our sources:

Travis Jensen, Program Manager of ADOA's 911 Program

Megan Rose, Assistant Director of Statewide Communication at the ADOA

The answer:

The Text-to-911 technology is not just available for Phoenix or Maricopa County residents. Anyone in Arizona can text 911, but officials say not everyone should.

What we found:

The Text-to-911 option is open to many more people than just Valley-dwellers.

Arizona was the 11th state in the nation to have the Text-to-911 option available statewide thanks to a historic lawsuit filed by the Arizona Center for Disability Law (ACDL) back in 2016.

ORIGINAL STORY: You can now text your emergency to 911

Here is all Arizonans need to do to send a text to authorities during an emergency, according to the ADOA:

Open a new text message in your phone's messaging app

Enter 911 as the recipient

Type your message and hit "send"

The service is meant to provide an alternative and safe option for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, have a speech disability, or are in a dangerous situation where they can't call 911.

People who are able to call 911 should still do so rather than using the text feature, officials said.

"If you are able to make a voice call to 911, you should always make a voice call to 911," the City of Phoenix website said. "Voice calls to 911 are typically the most efficient way to reach emergency help."

Texters were previously required to include their location in text messages sent to 911 operators, but current technology allows for cell phone triangulation to identify the location of a caller.

The original Text-to-911 program was sped up on the national scale in 2014 after the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) issued new rules requiring phone companies and texting apps to be capable of handling text messages to emergency services.

The process grew even faster in Arizona due to an ACDL lawsuit filed against the state and agencies in Maricopa County. The lawsuit argued that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires public entities to offer the service to citizens who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech impairment.

"It was the first lawsuit in the United States alleging that a failure to deploy technology to permit text-to-9-1-1 violated the ADA," the ACDL website said.

The service was first deployed in Maricopa County, the Department of Public Safety, and the Gila County Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP), but only gave access to much less than a third of the state, ADOA said.

"Following the successful deployment, all 79 state-funded PSAPs encompassing all 15 Arizona counties are now Text-to-911 operational," the department said.

"This accomplishment required a multitude of processes involving the engagement of the Local Exchange Carriers (LEC) providing 911 phone and location services to and from the state, county, city, and tribal PSAPs."

