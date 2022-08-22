No, the 'Kia Challenge' isn't leading to an increase in car thefts in Arizona

The social media challenge supposedly shows how to steal some models of a Kia or Hyundai with the USB device.

PHOENIX — The videos claim all you need to steal a Kia or Hyundai is a screwdriver and a USB charger.

However, is the claim real? And is it leading to a rise in car thefts in the Valley?

THE CLAIM:

The Kia Challenge is leading to an increase in car thefts.

THE SOURCES:

Valley police departments

Kia

Hyundai

TikTok

THE ANSWER:

In the Valley, no. According to Valley police departments, there is no noticeable increase in car thefts because of the "Kia Challenge."

However, other parts of the country, especially in the Midwest, are seeing increasing thefts.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The challenge does exist on social media. A Tiktok spokesperson confirmed they have seen and removed videos showing how a person could steal some models of a Kia or Hyundai with a USB port.

“TikTok does not condone this behavior which categorically violates our policies and will be removed if found on our platform.” a TikTok spokesperson said.

The trend seems to have originated in Milwaukee, where "The Kia Boyz" have been stealing cars for years.

In Arizona, the Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, and Tempe police departments all say they have not seen a rise in Kia or Hyundai car thefts.

Instead, the most common vehicle stolen is the Chevy Silverado.

However, the technique is used in other parts of the country.

According to statements, the cars impacted are Kias and Hyundais with steel key "turn-to start" setups that do not have engine immobilizers. Engine immobilizers do not allow an engine to start unless the proper key is present.

Kia provided the following statement about the challenge and what concerned customers can do.

"Kia America remains concerned about the increase in auto thefts of a subset of Kia vehicles. It is unfortunate that criminals are using social media to target vehicles without engine immobilizers in a coordinated effort. All of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

While no car can be made theft-proof, criminals are seeking vehicles solely equipped with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition system. The majority of Kia vehicles in the United States are equipped with a key fob and “push-button-to-start” system, making them more difficult to steal. All 2022 Kia models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the model year or as a running change.

Kia America has provided steering wheel lock devices at no cost to law enforcement in affected areas to deter vandalism and theft. That effort will continue in close coordination with local police departments for distribution to concerned owners of Kia vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer.

Kia customers with questions regarding their specific vehicle should contact the Consumer Assistance center directly at 1-800-333-4542(4Kia)."

Hyundai provided the following statement for their cars:

"Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles. While all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media. Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers. Immobilizers became standard on all vehicles produced after November 1, 2021.

In order to assist customers with earlier model year vehicles without an immobilizer, Hyundai has been working with and will continue to support local police departments to make steering wheel locks available for affected Hyundai owners. Additionally, Hyundai has identified a Firstech / Compustar security kit that targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles.

Beginning October 1, 2022, this security kit will be available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. Hyundai will provide additional details soon, and customers who have questions can always contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151."

12News Verify