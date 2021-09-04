VERIFY: How the COVID-19 vaccine could impact your mammogram

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side viewers Trena, Gail and Laurie all emailed the 5 On Your Side VERIFY team about whether the COVID-19 vaccine could impact a mammogram.

Some patients have noticed swelling in their lymph nodes, including those near the armpit, after receiving a dose of any brand of the COVID-19 vaccine. This happens with other common vaccines as well. The concern is that swollen lymph nodes caused by the vaccine may cause concern on a mammogram because it can be a sign of something more serious in the breast.