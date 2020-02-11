VERIFY: Can ballots be counted after the election?

President Trump continues to claim ballots should not be counted after election day.

PHOENIX — President Trump continues to claim ballots should not be counted after election day.

The president calls the practice “dangerous to our country” and vulnerable to fraud.

To verify this claim, 12 News analyzed the results of past elections and the election laws of states.

The reason we usually know who won the presidential election on election night itself is because news organizations project winners based on partial counts and statistical variabilities.

The official counting of ballots continues for days, even weeks after the election.

Each state has its own laws for when it needs to certify the election results, and none are scheduled on election day.