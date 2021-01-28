Valley nurses take to airwaves in PSA about Covid-19

You may have heard Valley nurses taking to the airwaves this week. All of them pleading with listeners to support public health measures.

PHOENIX — You may have heard Valley nurses taking to the airwaves this week. All of them pleading with listeners to support public health measures.

“Valley Nurses are giving their all on the front lines. Hear their stories. And do your part to slow the spread of Covid-19,” said a voice to begin the PSA.

One of those nurses: Jennifer Granger, who is a nurse and clinical resource leader for incident decisions units with Valleywise Health. “I’ve been a nurse for 22 years," she said. "And these are definitely the sickest patients I’ve ever cared for.”

She tells us it’s the public that is on the front lines. At least when it comes to slowing the spread of Covid-19.

“We are disaster control," Granger said. "That’s what we do. And so, it’s important that the community do their part to help contain the spread of Covid-19.”

In other words, wash your hands, wear your masks and practice social distance. A year into the pandemic, Jennifer says Covid-19 is still responsible for patients’ deaths daily.

“So much death is hard. It’s exhausting. The physical work is fine. The emotional work is hard," she said. “It’s a big responsibility knowing that you could be the last person that that person will ever see on earth.”

Finally, Jennifer wants everyone to get vaccinated when their time comes. Why? She explains on the PSA: "This virus is real. It is lethal and knows no boundaries."

