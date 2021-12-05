Valley man tasered after police responded to conduct a welfare check

Stephen Osbourne's mother believed he was in the midst of a mental crisis when police tasered him as he was holding his 2-month-old baby.

PHOENIX — The family of a Valley man is frustrated with law enforcement after a welfare check resulted in him being tasered while holding his 2-month-old daughter in March.

Body camera footage recorded the encounter after Stephen Osbourne's mother said that she called the police for help.

“I don’t know. I don’t know how to breathe words to what happened,” Osborne said.

Court documents detailed that Osborne’s mother called the police requesting a welfare check because he allegedly pushed her and his girlfriend.

“My son was having a mental health crisis,” said his mother Kat Blue.

Police say that they tasered Osborne because he squeezed his daughter when they attempted to make an arrest for domestic assault. But Osborne maintains that the officers never told him he was under arrest.

“I was literally instructed to come out with my baby for a wellness check,” said Osborne.

Blue said that she regrets getting the police involved that day.

“They put this baby at risk. They could’ve killed her,” said Blue.

Police say that the Phoenix Fire Department evaluated Osborne’s baby and determined that she didn't sustain injuries from the taser. They left her with her mom.

Osborne’s family says officers’ reaction is a perfect example of why they shouldn’t handle mental health situations.

“They should’ve brought mental health services,” said Blue.

But Rob Robinson, a retired police lieutenant said, “It is my opinion that the officers acted reasonably based upon the totality of circumstances.”

Police arrested Osborne for resisting arrest, assault against an officer, and child endangerment but the Maricopa County Attorney never filed charges.

“I just hope this kind of thing never happens again to anybody,” said Osborne.

This is the only part of the body camera footage that police released to the family. Since this happened in March. 12 News has requested all of the footage, but police still haven’t released it.