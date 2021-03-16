Valley doctors reporting more poisonings connected to hand sanitizer

At least 20 Arizonans have died from ingesting hand sanitizer with methanol in it. The FDA has issued a recall on those products

PHOENIX — Hand sanitizer is supposed to keep you safe from germs and keep you healthy but not end up in the hospital.

However, the Banner Poison Center has seen a 140% spike in hand sanitizer incidents, around 100 hospitalizations and more than 20 deaths.

“Daily, I mean daily we get exposures to this,” Maureen Roland, managing director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center said.

Roland said hand sanitizer with methanol has been the major culprit.

“They are extremely toxic,” Roland said.

Many of those products were purchased during the rush to buy hand sanitizer during the early days of the pandemic. Much of the product is coming from Mexico.

The FDA has since created a list of sanitizers people should not use. You can find it here.

Most cases only require people to monitor their symptoms. Roland said many times there are kids who accidentally ingest the products or adults looking to get intoxicated not realizing what all is in the sanitizer.