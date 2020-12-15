Vallewise Health says its ICU beds are filled at capacity

According to thee Arizona Department of Health Services, there are only 154 open ICU beds in thee entire state. that's only 10 more than the pandemic-high of July 7.

Valleywise Health said Tuesday that all of its ICU beds are being used and the ICU is at 100% capacity.

A spokesman for the hospital confirmed that the hospital was out of ICU beds, but would not agree to an interview, saying the hospital would have a scheduled update Wednesday.

The spokesman did say via email that Valleywise was still taking in ICU patients, but putting them in other parts of the hospital, since the ICU was full.

A DHS spokesperson sent a statement saying Arizona's Surge Line, which lets hospitals shift patients between hospitals to lighten the load, was designed for this situation.

Health experts said the projected peak, which was supposed to come this week or the week of Christmas, may not come until January.

"It's hard to know how bad it's going to get," Dr. Joe Gerald, a public health expert at the University of Arizona said. "But we do know we're currently seeing record levels of hospitalization and ICU admissions.

Banner Health also declined to give its current ICU levels, saying it would have a regularly schedule news conference on Friday.