Military officials say a major in Utah's Army National Guard who was also the mayor of a city north of Salt Lake City was killed in Afghanistan after being shot by a member of the Afghan security forces.

They say Brent Taylor was in the country to train Afghan commandos and was shot Saturday by one of the trainees at the Kabul military training center. The attacker was then killed by Afghan forces.

The 39-year-old Taylor was on a one-year leave of absence from his job as mayor of North Ogden for his deployment to Afghanistan. He was scheduled to return in January.

Maj. Gen. Jefferson S. Burton, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, told reporters Sunday that Taylor's mission was to help train and build the capacity of the Afghan national army.

Utah Gov. Herbert says Taylor loved the people of Afghanistan and was there to help.

Herbert in a statement says Taylor gave "the ultimate sacrifice" and was a "brave and selfless soldier."

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch said Brent was “a hero, a patriot, a wonderful father, and a dear friend,” and news of his death was “devastating.”

The New York Times first reported Taylor grew up in Arizona and enlisted in the military shortly after 9/11, along with his five brothers.

Terry Locke, spokesman for Chandler Unified School District, said on Facebook that Taylor served as student council president at Chandler High School from 1996 to 1997, and he remembered his "well."

"He showed tremendous leadership skills beginning as a youth," Locke said. "My prayers are with his family."

The 39-year-old Taylor deployed to Afghanistan in January with the Guard for what was expected to be a 12-month tour of duty. He previously served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan.

Taylor in 2013 became mayor of North Ogden, a city of about 17,000 people 46 miles north of Salt Lake City.

His remains are scheduled to arrive Monday evening at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Authorities say funeral plans still are pending.



Taylor leaves behind a wife and seven children.

An Afghan pilot tweeted a letter he sent to Taylor's wife saying Taylor was "an inspiring man who loved you all."

"I gained a great deal of knowledge from him and I am a better person for having met him," the letter read.

A GoFundMe account was set up in his honor and has raised over $230,000 since Nov. 3.

12 News contributed to this report.