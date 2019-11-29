BOULDER, Colo — Civil defense officials in northern Mexico have confirmed the death of California mountain climber Brad Gobright in a fall.

The fall occurred at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.

The Nuevo Leon state civil defense office said Thursday that Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards).

The publication Rock and Ice described the 31-year-old Gobright as a native of Orange County, California, who was "one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world."

He's known for climbing some of the toughest routes in Boulder's Eldorado Canyon without a rope.

He also set speed records on the 360-foot Naked Edge pitch in Eldorado Canyon, as well as the Rincon Wall.

Alex Honnold, the most famous free solo climber in the world, posted a tribute to Gobright on Instagram.

"He was such a warm, kind soul - one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with," he wrote.

