MESA, Ariz. - Two people are dead following a two-car crash at N. Alma School Rd. and McKellips Rd. just north of Mesa, Salt River PD says.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday night and has closed the intersection in both directions and closed off ramps at L-202.

L-202 Red Mountain: Off-ramps at Alma School and McKellips restricted due to a crash at Alma School and McKellips. WB/EB traffic cannot head north at either off-ramp. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/w5CWVS303x — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 6, 2018

This is a developing story and we will update with new information as it becomes available.

