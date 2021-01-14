Trust in COVID-19 vaccine remains low among Latinos

Latinos have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and new studies show only 40% believe it's effective.

PHOENIX — Confidence and trust in the COVID-19 vaccine are low among Latinos even as the virus has disproportionately impacted the community.

According to the CDC, Latinos are four times more likely than white Americans to end up in the hospital because of COVID-19, and almost three times more likely to die.

Polling also shows that Latinos are less likely to trust the vaccine. One study released by the COVID Collaborative, the NAACP and UnidosUS found that only 40% believe it’s effective.

For families that have been affected by the deadly virus, plea the public takes this disease seriously.

“He was a family man, he came from Mexico when he was 16, he got his residency and became a citizen along with my mom,” said Ana Hernandez, who lost her father after he contracted days after Thanksgiving.

“There were days when we were very hopeful, he seemed to get a little bit better, but it wasn’t enough progress, and he passed on January 6,” she said.

Ana says at the start of the vaccine rollout, she wasn’t planning on getting the shot but changed her mind after her father became ill.

“Some patients are concerned about the side effects,” said Dr. Juan Rodriguez of Mountain Park Health Center. “Whether the side effects may be worse than the disease itself”

Dr. Rodriguez deals primarily with older patients, but he says, aside from medical services, their job now has been turned into a gateway of information about the vaccine effectiveness and how to register to get it.

“They rely on us to tell them when their return will be and they are looking for us as a community health center to provide this vaccination,” he added.

While Hernandez now pleas for the public to follow safety guidelines and to get vaccinated, most of the people who have received it, have experienced little to no symptoms.

