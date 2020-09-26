Trump officially nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Republican National Committee and Sen. Martha McSally weigh in on the decision

ARIZONA, USA — President Trump announced officially that he has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court during a press conference on Saturday.

Barret is a conservative jurist who Trump appointed to the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017. Now, he has nominated her to assume the seat left vacant by Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

If Barrett becomes one of the nine justices currently serving on the Supreme Court, the Republican lean will be a 7-2 majority.

Trump's nomination comes as the House Democrats promise to vote on a bill that will put an 18-year limit on terms for Supreme Court justices.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said:

“I’m thrilled to see President Trump nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is a brilliant jurist who’s committed to Constitutional originalism in the same style as the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whom she clerked for early in her accomplished legal career. In her time as a professor of law at the University of Notre Dame and serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, Judge Barrett has shown herself to be the standard-bearer of textualism and someone Americans can trust to interpret the Constitution as it is written. I urge the United States Senate to act on their constitutional role and move forward with her confirmation without delay.”

Arizona Senator Martha McSally said:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a highly qualified nominee, who I look forward to meeting with and evaluating in the upcoming weeks. Judge Barrett is highly esteemed in the legal community and has extensive judicial experience, including serving as a federal judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and clerking for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. She was confirmed to the 7th Circuit in a bipartisan vote in 2017. It is the President’s duty to nominate Supreme Court justices and it is the Senate’s duty to advise and consent based on who will faithfully interpret our nation’s laws and Constitution. After a thorough review of Judge Barrett’s merits, the Senate should vote without delay on her nomination.”

Mark Kelly statement:

“Arizonans start voting in a matter of days and Senator McSally is trying to jam through a lifetime appointment for a Supreme Court Justice who will eliminate protections for people with pre-existing health conditions during a pandemic. With hundreds of thousands of Arizonans still out of work and small businesses struggling, an Arizona Senator should be focused on breaking the gridlock and getting relief to our state so we can get through this crisis.”

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema's office responded to the nomination in a statement:

"Kyrsten will do what she promised Arizonans and carefully consider whether this nominee is professionally qualified, believes in the role of an independent judiciary, and can be trusted to faithfully interpret and uphold the rule of law."

The Arizona National Committee released a statement following that nomination that said:

“President Trump hit another home run today by selecting Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be his nominee to fill the open seat on the Supreme Court. As an accomplished lawyer and federal judge, Judge Barrett is exceptionally qualified for this position. Importantly, she will faithfully adhere to the foundational judicial principle of enforcing the Constitution as written. The American people granted a mandate to make this Supreme Court nomination when they elected Donald Trump as president in 2016 and then gave Republicans an expanded Senate majority in 2018. This is yet another promise made and promise kept by President Trump, and serves as a motivating reminder that this president will continue to deliver on his promises to the American people.”

Presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a Tweet:

"Supreme Court decisions affect our everyday lives, and the Constitution was designed to give voters a voice on who makes those decisions. The Senate shouldn't act until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress. Americans deserve to be heard."

Kamala Harris, running mate of Joe Biden said in a Tweet:

"Trump’s hand-picked successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat makes it clear: they intend to destroy the Affordable Care Act & overturn Roe. This selection would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans. I strongly oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination."