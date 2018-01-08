GLENDALE, Ariz. - Jan Brewer planted the trees in her front yard 30 years ago, and Monday watched them topple in a monsoon storm.

"We kept complaining that we haven't had a good monsoon in a long time," Brewer said. "Well, Jesus answered our prayers I guess, because it landed on our house."

After hearing winds kick up outside, the retired Republican walked out her front door to get a better look. Luckily, the front patio has a strong roof protecting it, because the tree started coming down right for her.

"As it went down I was like, 'Is it coming this way or that way?'" The next thing she knew, the front entrance to her house was blocked by the huge tree.

"Heartbreaking to lose that tree, it's part of your life. I planted that tree!" Brewer said.

Despite the inconvenience and cleanup, Brewer hasn't lost her sense of humor.

"Now nobody can come to my door, so I can't go to work," she joked.

