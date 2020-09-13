Tohono O'odham officer remembered after being killed in the line of duty

“He was ingrained in our community," tribal chairman Ned Norris said through tears. "He touched thousands of lives over his years of service.”

TUCSON, Ariz. — Funeral services were held today for Tohono O’odham Police Officer Bryan Brown, who was killed in the line of duty near the community of Why, Arizona last month.

Brown spent 19 years as an officer with the Tohono O'odham Police Department. He was not a tribal member, but quickly made himself part of the community.

“He was ingrained in our community," tribal chairman Ned Norris said through tears. "He touched thousands of lives over his years of service.”

"Our dad always had a smile for everyone," his daughter Shainne Hoovver said. "He was genuinely happy to see you and was interested in you as a person.”

Brown became a police officer after serving overseas in the US Army. He started as a patrol officer, then became a school resource officer.

“Every morning Officer Brown went to serve and protect the people of the nation because he had a job to do," Chairman Norris said. "Brian Brown was a hero.”

“Brian would go above and beyond because he genuinely cared for the students," ICE Supervisory Special Agent in Charge Matt Hall said.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Brown was moved back to patrol duty, but the chief of police said Brown wanted to get back to the school.

He never got the chance.

Court records showed that Officer Brown stopped near the Desert Diamond Casino in the community of Why, Arizona, and a man came at him with a broken bottle.

That man then stole Brown’s patrol car and ran him over with it.

Officer Brown managed to get off a shot at the suspect, who went on to ram three more patrol cars before being taken into custody.

“We will all give our best effort to be the people he wanted us to be," Brown's daughter said. "We love you, dad.”