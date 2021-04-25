'Those are the things that hit home': Thousands of kids go to emergency rooms yearly for accidentally eating medications

A 1-year-old is doing fine after putting a pill in her mouth and suffering from a heart attack on Sunday afternoon.

PHOENIX — It's a call no first responder ever wants to get. To rush to a home, hotel or apartment because a small child has accidentally eaten something they shouldn't have.

"That’s the toughest kind of call we go on as firefighters," Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Phoenix firefighters got called to a hotel on the corner of 44th and Van Buren Streets for reports of a 1-year-old child, who had allegedly put a pill in her mouth.

Firefighters say the parents tried to get the pill out of the child's mouth. On the way to the hospital, Douglas said that the girl went into cardiac arrest.

"We hope this child has a good outcome," Douglas said.

According to Phoenix police, the child is making a rapid recovery.

This call though, is not unique.

“Like 60 to 70,000 cases a year come into emergency rooms,” Dr. Gary Kirkilas a Pediatrician at Phoenix Children’s Hospital said.

He said that most of those cases are toddlers, ages 1 to 3-years-old.

“Put yourself in the mindset of a toddler. They see pills that looks like candy. They don’t know any better. So unfortunately that goes straight into the mouth.”

Pills meant for adults can have drastically different impacts for children.

For instance, blood pressure medication can have detrimental consequences.

"That same medication ingested by a 2 to 3-year-old would drop their blood pressure very very fast, to the point they would cause cardiac arrest," Dr. Kirkilas said.

The first step is always prevention. Making sure pills are contained in child proof cases. The biggest issue can be while traveling, getting adults out of their routine, leaving pills out.

"For example, if they are on vacation. Instead of the medication being in the medicine cabinet they are now in the luggage,” Dr. Kirkilas said.

If a pill is ingested, Dr. Kirkilas said the first step is to try and get the pill out. However, he said that trying to make the child throw up is not always the best idea.