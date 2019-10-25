WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A day after House Republicans crashed a secure room at the U.S. Capitol where the House impeachment inquiry is being held, two of Arizona's U.S. representatives are talking about what happened, as well as criticism of the protest.

A group of House Republicans stormed the Separate Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) on Wednesday, where testimony in the impeachment probe was happening.

Some even brought cell phones with cameras rolling.

A SCIF is a secure room used for reviewing and discussing classified information. It's meant to be secure from the outside world, so no outside electronics are allowed in.

Two of Arizona's congressional delegation, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-08) and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-05), spoke out about the incident.

Biggs spoke on Fox News Thursday about what appeared to be tweets coming from him, while he was inside the SCIF.

"There is one secure phone in an office," Biggs said, "and I went and made a call to my staff and told them what's going on please tweet X,Y and Z out."

Outside phones are not allowed inside SCIFs because of the possibility of electronic eavesdropping.

Lesko was also part of the protesting group, but said she never made it inside. She said the protest was sparked by frustration over the impeachment proceedings.

"I am a duly elected member of Congress, I should be there," Lesko said. "If they're going to impeach the president of the United States, they better open this up to the public."

Experts say the security breach had implications far beyond the impeachment inquiry.

SCIFs are used for many different kinds of classified activities, not just the impeachment inquiry, said former CIA officer and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University professor Dr. Richard Bloom.

"It could be anything from talking about nuclear weapons to the next paramilitary intervention in some countries,' Bloom said. "It could be anything at all with significant national security import. This goes way beyond impeachment."

The Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee has asked the sergeant at arms to take action against those Republicans over the security breach.

So far there's been none.

