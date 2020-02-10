The Sears Fire continues as firefighters have it nearly halfway contained

The fire has burned over 14,000 acres

PAYSON, Ariz — Fire personnel continue to fight the Sears Fire at Tonto National Forest as it spreads over 14,000 acres.

The higher temperatures in Arizona today caused an increase in activity but crews were able to get 48 percent containment. There is currently no indication that the fire will reach beyond containment lines.

Crews continued to protect critical infrastructure in Humboldt Lookout and residential structures on Camp Creek. Lower Camp Creek powerlines have been fixed.

There are 100 response personnel assigned to the area consisting of engines, hand crews, water tenders and helicopters.

The Sears Fire Closure Order has been modified to allow access to Bartlett Dam Road. Bartlett Lake and the marina has reopened.

The closure still limits access to Maricopa Trail segments from Spur Cross to Granite Mountain. For more information, check the Maricopa trails information website.