A 57-year-old man was eaten by his 18 dogs, Johnson County officials said.

Freddie Gene Mack was reported missing by his family in May. They hadn't heard from him since April 19.

Johnson County deputies were dispatched on a welfare check May 6 in the 1300 block of King Cotton Road near Venus, officials said.

The deputies weren't able to get past 18 "aggressive dogs." They tried to distract the dogs to search the property but didn't find Mack.

Mack's family said the man was reclusive but usually stayed in contact with relatives. After several searches, a missing persons report was issued May 10, according to Johnson County officials.

Deputies started feeding Mack's dogs because the family was unable to. They gave them food and water through the fence. Mack's neighbors told authorities it was unusual for Mack to leave the dogs unattended.

Johnson County officials said Freddie Gene Mack lived in a trailer on this property with 18 dogs.

After the missing person's report was filed, deputies executed a search warrant to check the trailer and a shed on the property. Authorities found a small piece of bone.

Authorities also found dog feces with strips of clothing, bone fragments and what appeared to be human hair.

Medical examiners from Tarrant and Johnson counties were asked to test the bone pieces for DNA.

Two pieces of bone were matched to Mack through DNA testing, Johnson County authorities said.

It's unclear whether the dogs killed Mack or whether he died of natural causes. He had "serious medical conditions," said Johnson County Sheriff Adam King.

"Either way, it is a very gruesome event and we extend our sympathy to Freddie Mack's family," King said in a written statement.

Two of the dogs were killed by the other dogs. And 13 of the remaining 16 were euthanized because of their aggressive nature, officials said.

