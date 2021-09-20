Texas doctor sued days after saying he performed an abortion in defiance of the state's new ban

Dr. Alan Braid admitted to performing an abortion after Texas passed its restrictive new law, which can only be enforced through private lawsuits.

Former attorneys in Arkansas and Illinois filed lawsuits Monday against Braid, who in a weekend Washington Post opinion column became the first Texas abortion provider to publicly reveal he violated the law that took effect on Sept. 1. The law says the restriction can only be enforced through private lawsuits.