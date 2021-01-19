Former Tempe pastor accused of child sex crimes

After a six-month investigation, Tempe Police arrested 48-year-old Mario Rodriguez-Ramirez on multiple child sexual abuse charges.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man known in his community as devoted to God is now facing child molestation charges.

A six-month investigation led Tempe police to the arrest of 48-year-old Mario Rodriguez-Ramirez, a man who was once a pastor.

Police say the abuse began when the little girl was 9 years old in 2015 when Rodriguez-Ramirez took the victim and two other children to Kiwanis Park in Tempe.

There, the suspect allegedly hugged and kissed the victim when she reached the ground after going down the slide.

The second alleged assault happened behind the Tempe Home Depot near Priest Dr. and Baseline Rd.

The victim told police, Rodriguez-Ramirez was helping her father with some renovations and took her with him to buy materials, but he parked in the back of the store and sexually assaulted her in his car.

“There was a lot of grooming that occurred prior to the first act,” said Detective Greg Bacon from the Tempe Police Department. “At this time, we don’t believe there are additional victims.”

After yet another alleged assault in May 2020 police were called and Rodriguez-Ramirez was eventually arrested.

Police say Rodriguez-Ramirez was a pastor at Arcadia Park Baptist Church, but the Arizona Southern Baptist Convention says the church dismissed him as the pastor in September.

During the investigation, court documents say Rodriguez-Ramirez admitted his actions and said, “he knew it was wrong and regrets it.”

During a recorded conversation with a family member, the suspect said, “his mind was clouded and was fighting his urges.”

12 News went to the suspect's home and a woman answered the door, but she refused to answer any questions.

“These things, unfortunately, do happen, it’s really important for families that if they notice changes within their children to listen and to get help, call the police,” said Bacon.

Rodriguez-Ramirez's attorney says his client maintains his innocence while he remains in jail.