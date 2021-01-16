TEGNA Foundation, 12 News to award $75,000 to 6 Phoenix non-profit organizations

The grants will go toward needs like COVID-19 relief, diversity education, hunger and more, according to a statement from TEGNA Inc.

PHOENIX — The TEGNA Foundation and 12 News have selected six Phoenix area non-profit organizations to award with a total of $75,000. The grant is intended to help with needs including COVID-19 relief, diversity education, hunger and more.

The Diversity Leadership Alliance said they will use the grant to support forums of diversity and inclusion dialogue and create learning opportunities for people in the professional and academic worlds.

Another Round Another Rally will use the grant to help pay hospitality workers to avoid layoffs and reduced hours from COVID-19. They will also give some of the grant to encourage higher education for underrepresented voices.

Dave Lougee, President and CEO of TEGNA Inc., said in a statement:

“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future. We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”

Kate Morris, President and General Manager of 12 News, said:

“Public service is a big part of our culture. At 12 News it's important we give back in meaningful ways and we are proud to award grants to those who are committed to empowering a stronger community.”

Grants provided by the TEGNA Foundation are vetted by a committee of employees at each station to assess the need for each organization.