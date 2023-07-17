Suspect injured, no officers hurt in Phoenix police shooting

​Police are investigating what led up to the shooting Monday night near 20th and Jackson streets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A suspect was injured in a shooting involving Phoenix police Monday night, authorities said.

Phoenix police said no officers were hurt in the shooting near 20th and Jackson streets.

Authorities said the suspect was "struck and receiving medical care."

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

The suspect is not being identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Phoenix Police is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting near 20th and Jackson Streets. Officers are not injured. Suspect was struck and currently receiving medical care. PIO will be enroute. Scene remains active. pic.twitter.com/ja9Q0jXKHp — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 18, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.