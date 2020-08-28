x
Surprise police looking for missing man

The man has a current medical condition that he is being treated for
Credit: Surprise Police Department

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police are asking for public assistance in locating Galo Diaz. 

Diaz was last seen in the 17600 block of West Port Royale at about 5:30 p.m., Thursday evening. 

Diaz is described as a 36-year-old male approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, tan-colored shoes and a black hat with the letters "MW", police said. 

Diaz is currently being treated for a medical condition. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Surprise police at 623-222-4000 or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. The reference incident number is 200805977. 

