Surprise police looking for missing man

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police are asking for public assistance in locating Galo Diaz.

Diaz was last seen in the 17600 block of West Port Royale at about 5:30 p.m., Thursday evening.

Diaz is described as a 36-year-old male approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, tan-colored shoes and a black hat with the letters "MW", police said.

Diaz is currently being treated for a medical condition.