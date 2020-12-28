Police looking for missing child in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Surprise Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating 9-year-old Carter Meek.
Carter was last seen in the area of his house near Greenway Road and 180th Avenue.
Carter has brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 4 foot 7 and weighs 78 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Under Armor hoodie with white lettering, shorts and light blue tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Surprise police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS. You can also email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. Reference incident #201206049.