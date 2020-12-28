Police looking for missing child in Surprise

Surprise police are asking for assistance to locate 9-year-old Carter Meek.

Carter was last seen in the area of his house near Greenway Road and 180th Avenue.

Carter has brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 4 foot 7 and weighs 78 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Under Armor hoodie with white lettering, shorts and light blue tennis shoes.