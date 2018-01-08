(KPRC) It's important for pet owners to know warning signs of heat stroke to keep pets safe during the dog days of summer.

Dogs don't have the same ability to cool themselves as humans. While your body sweats to cool off, your dog's pant is all they can do to try and release heat.

"When the humidity is high as it is, then it's very hard for them to lose heat so they can overheat pretty quickly," veterinarian Dr. Randall Gallagher says. "They'll be panting, they'll get very weak, may stumble around, then just get so hot that they collapse."

If your dog starts showing any of these symptoms, cool them down with water on their neck or under their legs. Soak a rag in cool water, use a garden hose or put the pup in a tub to keep them cool. However, Gallagher does not recommend using ice.

"Cool water works better than ice because ice tends to shut down the vessels because it's so cold," Dr. Gallagher says.

