Subject in welfare check dead after being shot by officer in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The subject of a welfare check in Oro Valley was killed by officers after allegedly pointing a gun at them on Saturday. An internal investigation into the incident has begun.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of North Poinsettia Drive to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, the subject came to the door with a firearm and allegedly pointed it at officer, police said.

One of the officers, an eight-year veteran with the Oro Valley Police Department shot the subject, police said.

Fire personnel pronounced the subject dead when they arrived.

An investigation into the incident by the Pima County Attorney's Office is underway. The officer has been placed on administration leave as the the investigation is conducted, police said.

Upon recovering the firearm that the subject produced, officers also found multiple other firearms and ammunition, police said.