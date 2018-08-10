Storms are moving through the Valley Sunday afternoon, specifically in the north and southwest areas, and into Sunday evening. Some are producing pea-sized hail according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
Click here to view our live radar.
9:04 p.m.
The flood advisory has been canceled for Maricopa and Pinal counties.
7:23 p.m.
The significant weather advisory for Pinal county has been extended until 8:30 p.m.
7:10 p.m.
The flood advisory has been canceled for Maricopa County.
6:31 p.m.
Storms have moved mostly out of the Phoenix area as they continue to move southeast:
6:18 p.m.
Significant weather advisory for Maricopa and Pinal counties has been extended to 7 p.m.
5:28 p.m.
Significant weather advisory for Maricopa and Pinal counties has been extended to 6:15 p.m.
5:25 p.m.
Scattered thunderstorms appearing in a line near Payson and stretching southwest through the Valley.
5:14 p.m.
The significant weather advisory for Maricopa County has been extended to 6 p.m.
5:01 p.m.
ADOT says rain is coming down on I-10 near Bullard. Some low-lying areas are flooding. Do not park your cars in low-lying areas.
4:56 p.m.
A significant weather advisory has been issued for Maricopa and Pinal counties until 5:45 p.m., the NWS says.
4:45 p.m.
Radar shows storms in the north and southwest Valley, some are producing pea-sized hail through Goodyear/Litchfield Park.
4:43 p.m.
A flood advisory has been issued for Maricopa County.