Storms are moving through the Valley Sunday afternoon, specifically in the north and southwest areas, and into Sunday evening. Some are producing pea-sized hail according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

9:04 p.m.

The flood advisory has been canceled for Maricopa and Pinal counties.

7:23 p.m.

The significant weather advisory for Pinal county has been extended until 8:30 p.m.

7:10 p.m.

The flood advisory has been canceled for Maricopa County.

6:31 p.m.

Storms have moved mostly out of the Phoenix area as they continue to move southeast:

Storms moved mostly out of the #Phoenix area except for the line that may scrape the SE side over the next hour or two. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nZHafiI5a4 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 8, 2018

6:18 p.m.

Significant weather advisory for Maricopa and Pinal counties has been extended to 7 p.m.

Significant Weather Advisory for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 700 PM MST/700 PM PDT/. https://t.co/ECZXgcjuXr #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/LCoCRTb15w — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 8, 2018

5:28 p.m.

Significant weather advisory for Maricopa and Pinal counties has been extended to 6:15 p.m.

5:25 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms appearing in a line near Payson and stretching southwest through the Valley.

Latest Radar really shows a line of scattered t-storms from near Payson arching southwest through the Valley and Gila Bend. Expect heavy rain and small hail. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wlrMK6ip4G — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 8, 2018

5:14 p.m.

The significant weather advisory for Maricopa County has been extended to 6 p.m.

5:01 p.m.

ADOT says rain is coming down on I-10 near Bullard. Some low-lying areas are flooding. Do not park your cars in low-lying areas.

Reminder: Don't park your vehicle in a low-lying area.



You can see the rain coming down on the I-10 near Bullard. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/zUgHJxdW1j — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 8, 2018

4:56 p.m.

A significant weather advisory has been issued for Maricopa and Pinal counties until 5:45 p.m., the NWS says.

4:45 p.m.

Radar shows storms in the north and southwest Valley, some are producing pea-sized hail through Goodyear/Litchfield Park.

Storms producing pea sized hail drudging through Goodyear/Litchfield Park and the rest of the SW Valley...storms also across the northern area. #azwx pic.twitter.com/fJgi0luzAg — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 7, 2018

4:43 p.m.

A flood advisory has been issued for Maricopa County.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has Issued a Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in South Central Arizona. https://t.co/vWszc1vIyX #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/UFnn7PlxlB — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 7, 2018

