GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Glendale Police Department tracked down a stolen French bulldog Thursday and returned it to the Puppies N Love pet store at Arrowhead Mall.

The puppy was taken nearly a month ago from the store. The little one was stolen just two days after he arrived from a breeder. At the time, the dog cost about $5,000

The alleged puppy-nappers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested, Glendale police said.

The puppy was found on a bed, inside a home near 75th Avenue and Baseline Road.

He was unharmed and in good health.

© 2018 KPNX