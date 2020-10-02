FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Steven Jones, who pleaded guilty to a shooting near the Northern Arizona University campus in 2015, is set to be sentenced Tuesday in Coconino County Superior Court.

Jones pleaded guilty in January to substantially reduced charges of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault.

Police arrested the NAU freshman in October of 2015 after he fired his gun into a crowd of students after an argument at a party.

During his trial, Jones claimed self-defense and told the jury he warned the crowd to stay back, only firing when the crowd was close.

But prosecutors challenged that, saying the victims were 90 feet away when Jones fired.

Jones took the stand during a trial that included 37 witnesses and multiple requests for a mistrial.

The jury deliberated for five days before telling the judge they were deadlocked.

The judge declared a mistrial and prosecutors said they would retry Jones.

For the next two years, defense attorneys continued to push the trial back until December of 2019.

That's when prosecutors announced they were reducing the charges to second-degree murder.

Weeks after that, Jones agreed to a plea deal of one count of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault.

He faces between five and 10 years in prison plus restitution to the victims' families.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. at the Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff.

