Undocumented man found guilty of assault after federal agent injured in fall down rocky slope

Officials said the assault happened in July 2022, while the agent was tracking a group of suspected undocumented individuals near New Field, Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man from Guatemala has been found guilty of assaulting a federal agent in Arizona, according to the United States Attorney's Office. The agent was injured after a fall down a rocky slope, following a confrontation with the defendant.

Officials said Oliverio Moran-Can, 42, was found guilty of the following counts in connection to the incident:

Assault on a federal officer – bodily injury

Assault on a federal officer – physical contact

According to officials, the assault happened on July 3, 2022, while the agent was tracking a group of suspected undocumented individuals, including Moran-Can, in a remote area of New Field, Arizona.

The group was found hiding under a ledge. Two of the individuals ran away but Moran-Can stayed.

According to officials, Moran-Can was being cooperative but then as the agent went to handcuff him, Moran-Can "rammed his shoulder into the agent’s torso causing them both to fall and tumble several yards down a rocky slope."

After the fall, the agent was able to gain control of the situation and handcuff Moran-Can.

The agent was hospitalized with abrasions and bruising on his left knee.

Moran-Can will be sentenced on July 6.

The counts carry the following penalties:

Assault on a federal officer - bodily injury - up to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both

Assault on a federal officer - physical contact - up to 8 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.